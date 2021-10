With racial tensions on the rise, we must end the hate and bigotry that is destroying our country. There is no place for white supremacy and hate here and we must stand against it. This Ctrl Alt Right Delete Shirt is for counter protesters fighting for equality and unity and against the alt right, hate groups, white supremacists, racism, prejudice and monuments that represent the confederacy. Order a size up for a looser fit. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem