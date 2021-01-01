DC Control Dual BOA(r) Snowboard Boots

Get a fully customized fit every time you get dialed-in with the DC Dual BOA Control snowboard boots! DC snowboard boots in a durable synthetic leather features a Dual BOA H3 coiler closure system with two reels and zonal controls for an optimum fit. Articulated construction provides unbelievable flex and support. Impact S insole for superior comfort, durability, and energy return. White Lining: â¢ Technical moisture and temperature management. â¢ 180Â° powerstrap with hook-and-loop closure and anatomical J bars deliver support and response. â¢ Multi-density, heat moldable EVA construction. Foundation UniLite outsole for lightweight and shock dampening performance. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 2 lbs 5.5 oz Product measurements were taken using size 11.5, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size.