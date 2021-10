Stila Convertible Colour, Lips And Cheeks This versatile favorite brightens cheeks and lips with creamy, translucent colour. Tap onto cheeks and press onto lips. The sheer tint adds an inherent glow to the cheeks while lips bloom with fresh, radiant colour. Our two-in-one compact holds the key to easy, monochromatic makeup. A must-have in every Stila girl’s kit.