Skyhorse Publishing Cookbooks - Paleovedic Diet: Cookbook

Paleovedic Diet: Cookbook. In The Paleovedic Diet, Dr. Akil Palanisamy, MD, offers a comprehensive roadmap to optimal health combining the most effective aspects of the Paleo diet with Ayurveda, the time-tested traditional medical system of India, and the latest scientific research. Making complex ideas understandable and accessible, Dr. Akil delivers a simple, customized diet and lifestyle program to fit your unique body type. Drawing upon on his extensive training and clinical experience, Dr. Akil skillfully separates fact from fiction, providing clarity on issues such as gluten sensitivity, misconceptions about carbs, meat-eating versus vegetarianism, good and bad fats, unknown superfoods, nutritional supplements and gut bacteria comprising your microbiome. Paleovedic Diet: a Complete Program to Burn Fat, Increase Energy, and Reverse DiseaseWritten by Akil Palanisamy320 pagesImported