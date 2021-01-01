SKINNYGIRL JEANS Cookie Love Sweatshirt

60% Cotton, 40% Polyester China Machine Wash STYLE - Cute feminine cut pullover sweatshirt with ribbed hems, round crew neck and dolman sleeves on a relaxed fit body (See matching pullover top Appeal Knit Jogger sold separately) VERSATILITY - Goes great with all bottoms from pants to jeans and leggings to shorts giving you the flexability you want in a wardrobe LENGTH - This cute ladies pullover is 24 inches from center front with 18 1/2 inch hem sweep and 20 inch dolman sleeves Bethenny Frankel's Skinnygirl is you, we believe every woman deserves to feel confident and live free from judgments. It's not about a shape or a size, it's about every shape, every size, and every woman