CookinÃ Skinny: A Collection of Low-Calorie, Low-Carb, Low-Fat, and High-Protein Recipes Helen Martinson Author

Obesity is a serious disease in the United States and around the world. No one knows that more than Helen Martinson who has lost more than 140 pounds. Through her personal experiences and guidance from medical professionals, Martinson has learned how to eat healthfully. In her first cookbook, Martinson shares low-calorie, low-carb, low-fat, and high-protein recipes that utilize simple, easy-to-find ingredients to create delicious meals anytime of the day. From blueberry pancakes to mini-frittatas to beef in lettuce wraps to a power salad to spinach meatballs, and finally to strawberries and cream, Martinson leads lifestyle changers on a tasty journey that includes not just her recipes, but also helpful and carefully researched supplemental information such as portion sizes, calories, and grams of protein. CookinÕ Skinny shares one womanÕs weight loss success story through appealing and easy-to-prepare recipes that will help anyone rework a meal plan to include healthy options every day.