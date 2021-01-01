Cooking Vegetarian Dishes with Pasta - A Selection of Old-Time Recipes with No Meat Ivan Baker Author

This fantastic, vintage book contains an extensive collection of recipes for making interesting and innovate vegetarian pasta dishes. Easy-to-follow and full of great ideas, “Cooking Vegetarian Dishes with Pasta” will appeal to both vegetarians and meat-eaters alike, and it is not to be missed by those with a penchant for pasta. Contents include: “Spaghetti Hongroise”, “Green ea and Spaghetti Mould”, “Creamed Spaghetti”, “Baked Eggs and Spaghetti”, “Spaghetti and Onion Auflauf”, “Baked Macaroni Mould”, “Vermicelli Soufflé”, “Vermicelli Omelet”, “Macaroni Cheese Pudding”, “Spaghetti Mould”, “Macaroni Béchamel”, etc. Many vintage books such as this are becoming increasingly scarce and expensive. It is with this in mind that we are republishing this volume now in an affordable, modern, high-quality edition complete with a specially commissioned new introduction on vegetarianism.