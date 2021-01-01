Cooking with Coconut: 125 Recipes for Healthy Eating Ramin Ganeshram Author

Learn to cook with the delectable and diverse coconut using its many forms—from coconut oil to coconut flour—with this fully illustrated book of recipes.Coconut is one of the most healthy, delicious, and versatile foods available at any grocery store. It is also native to cuisines around the world, including Thai, Indian, Filipino, Vietnamese, and many Caribbean cultures. Now you can incorporate this tropical superfood into your home cooking repertoire with Cooking with Coconut.Cooking with Coconut offers a tantalizing taste of coconut’s culinary diversity, with 125 original recipes using coconut in all its forms. Options span the menu, from breakfast dishes like Savory Coconut Crêpes to dinner and dessert dishes like Asparagus with Shallots and Shredded Coconut, Coconut Pork Kabobs, and Coconut Rum Crème Brûlée. Ramin Ganeshram, an award-winning food journalist, dishes up everything home cooks and health-conscious eaters need to know to fully enjoy this delectable powerhouse!