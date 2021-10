A trendy DeKalb Ilinois souvenir! This DeKalb design looks just like a street sign. The unique DeKalb design on this apparel makes a great souvenir or gift! Whether you call it a highway, freeway, interstate or just a road, this DeKalb Ilinois street sign styled design will get you plenty of compliments whenever you wear it! Awesome DeKalb Ilinois gift! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem