Cool Buffalo Hockey Puck City Skyline Tank Top

Featuring a cool distressed Buffalo skyline on a hockey puck, this makes a great Christmas, birthday or anniversary present for fans who love the city, hockey and goals. Represent your town in the best Buffalo is home graphic! Downtown Buffalo hockey city design is a perfect gift for a dad, mom, men, women or kids who are defenseman, goalies and wingers from Western New York. Show your home grown roots and pride in area code 716 wearing your favorite city in America. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem