Cool-Cat Playing The Clarinet Design Hippy-Hipster Kitty Premium T-Shirt

Order your Cool Cat Playing The Clarinet HIppy Hipster Cat design today and you can wear it to your marching band, concert band, and orchestra practices. Clarinetists and people who love easy-going felines will love to have this awesome kitten tooting his clarinet on the front of their chest. This item would be excellent for your favorite musician who loves kitties. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.