Bobbi Brown Cool Espresso (C-116) Skin Foundation Stick

Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick. What It Is: Designed to look and feel like skin, this award-winning foundation is formulated with a unique transparent base and is expertly calibrated to your undertone to even out and correct the complexion in one simple step. Featuring a blend of emollients like Olive Extract and Shea Butter, the formula moisturizes wherever skin is dry. Delivers medium to full coverage and is water-, sweat- and humidity-resistant. Available in 43 shades. - 96% found it mimicked the look of healthy skin tone, and 94% the look of healthy skin texture. - 96% said that it left skin feeling moisturized. - 97% said that it was long-wearing. - 97% found that it helped even skin tone and soften the appearance of lines and wrinkles. Paraben-free; phthalate-free; sulfate-free; sulfite-free; gluten-free Two of our shades have changed: If you purchased Cool Honey prior to March 2019, you should now select Neutral Honey. If you purchased Cool Golden prior to March 2019, you should now select Neutral Golden. Who It’s For: All skin tones and types. How To Use: After moisturizing skin, lightly apply across forehead, cheeks, nose, and chin. Blend with fingertips, sponge, or the Foundation Brush (sold separately). Build coverage as desired. Claims: Paraben-free; phthalate-free; sulfate-free; sulfite-free; gluten-free Disclaimer Copy: Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging.