Volunteary fire brigade - save - extinguish - mountains - protect. A cool, fun motif for the firefighter, firefighter. Are you at the fire brigade or know someone? This vintage motif is the perfect gift. Make a cool statement! A perfect gift idea for a birthday or Christmas. Or for starting training or graduation. A fun gift for the firefighter, the fireman or anyone who is at the voluntary fire brigade Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem