From best humorous ideas logging truck drivers quotes

Cool Funny Log Truck Driver Comic Sayings Jokes How Roll Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This cool funny and humorous log truck driver sayings design "how roll" is perfect for all log truck drivers (logging truck drivers) who loves their job in the forestry. Makes a perfect unique gift for everyone who is a logging truck driver. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com