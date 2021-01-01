Awdis Cool Mens Supercool Sports Performance Short Sleeve Polo Shirt (Jet Black) - S - Also in: XL, L, M

Set-in-sleeve design with 3 button placket. - Self coloured buttons. - Half moon yoke. - Self fabric side panels. - Drop tail with side vents for extra comfort. - Enhanced SuperCool fabric with superior wicking properties and anti-bacterial finish. - Self fabric sapphire blue taped back neck. - Twin needle stitching detail. - Flat knit rib collar and self fabric cuffs. - Simple tear off label makes it perfect for rebranding. - Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) certified production. - Fabric:100% Polyester Weight: 180gsm. - Chest (to fit) S - 38", M - 40", L - 43", XL - 45", XXL - 48". - Gender: Men