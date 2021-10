If you live in or love Minnesota, then let the world know with this vintage venn diagram football design! It doesn't matter if you live there or just love the twin cities or state of Sota. Featuring distressed art of 2 circles merging to create a football. Is a perfect gift for men, women and kid lovers of the city, football, lakes and Minnesota Nice. Show your love in the best Minnesota graphic! Great Christmas or birthday gift. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem