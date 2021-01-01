Cool Roller Coaster For Men Women Amusement Theme Park Retro Tote Bag

Are you a fan of amusement parks? Get this "This Is How I Roll" design for men, women, girls, boys, mom, mother who are lover of thrilling roller coaster, ferris wheel or spinning ride in the carnival or festival. Ideal present for birthday or Anniversary. Funny father's day gift for grandpa, uncle, dad who are rollercoaster mechanical engineer. Cute Christmas gift for kids, toddlers, youth, daughter, teens who love carousel, bumper car, kiddie train ride. Best apparel for fair rides with family and friends. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.