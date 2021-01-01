Cool Skiing Backcountry Free Ride Skier Ski Telemark Norway T-Shirt

Are you a ski instructor or a professional skier or ski hobbyist and planning to escape to the mountains with your skiing accessories? Then grab your telemark ski boots & escape to a new adventurous world and hit the slopes with your ski goggles. Perfect Freeriding Themed design for a skier and freerider who loves Freestyle Ski Jumping, Telemark Skiing and Downhill Skiing in the snow of the alps and rocky mountains. Great idea for wintersport fan and Telemarker who's crazy about Alpine Skiing! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem