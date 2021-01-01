Cool Sloth Breakdance | Funny Breakdancing Music Dancer Gift T-Shirt

Show your athletic handstand move with this break dance boombox design for men, women, boyfriend, girlfriend, husband, wife and couples who like dancing. The ideal present for a birthday, Christmas and holidays to all the B-boys, B-girls and animal lovers. Best gift for kids, toddlers, boys, girls, brother, sister, mom, dad, family, and friends who are pet owners and love this sluggish and sleepy mammal. Father, mother and street dance party fan get ready for some power move with this hip-hop art. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem