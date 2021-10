Chill design of a skull with aviator glasses. Fun for all hallows eve, the holidays or any day. Cool Smiling Skull With Sunglasses is a great gift for anyone who likes, skulls, skeletons or the macabre with some flair. Wear it to the Halloween party, trick or treating, the club, or the bar. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.