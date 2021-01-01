Cool Surf Rider Surfboarder Wave Surfing Ocean Surfboarding Tote Bag

Cool Surf Rider Surfboarder Wave Surfing Ocean Surfboarding Apparel & Accessories. Cool surfing design in bright happy colors. Makes a nice design for surfers, surfriders and surf fans who can't wait to get onto the waves. Cool palm trees at the beach and at the ocean. Perfect for all who love the summer, beaches and the ocean. For more designs like this, click the brand name at the top of the page. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.