Awdis Cool V Neck Girlie Cool Short Sleeve T-Shirt (Arctic White) - XL - Also in: M, S, XS

10 great colors. - V neck style with self fabric trim. - Set in sleeve design. - Girlie fit. - Curved back hem for added comfort. - AWDiss own Neoteric textured fabric with inherent wick ability. - Self fabric taped back neck. - Self fabric collar and cuffs. - Simple tear off label makes it perfect for re branding. - Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) certified production. - Fabric:100% Polyester Weight: 140gsm. - US Sizes: XS - 6, S - 8, M - 10, L - 12, XL - 14, XXL - 16. - Gender: Women