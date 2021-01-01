Cool Vail Pass CO Snowboarder Retro Colorado Vail CO Skier Raglan Baseball Tee

Original Vail Mountain Colorado ski and snowboard gear with local Vail CO vintage design for downhill or freestyle skiing and snowboarders in the Rocky Mountains - So get your ski goggles and a trail map and hit the slopes in style this ski season Pullover this Vail Colorado classic ski & snowboarder wear designed with a classic Colorado local winter graphic thats unique and made for those who love to carve the pow and shred the snow in Vail mountain Co Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem