Cool Volleyball Heartbeat Design Men Women Volleyball Coach Tote Bag

Does your heart beat for volleyball? This cute ball in an EKG pulse line art is for volleyball player & athlete him, her, boyfriend, girlfriend, son, daughter, brother or sister. Funny for setter, hitter, spiker, blocker or libero in training or match. Best birthday or Christmas for volleyball trainer or lover dad, mom, daddy, mommy, papa, mama, father, mother, uncle, aunt, husband or wife from a boy, girl, kid or toddler. Ideal for beach volley star or valuable player teen, youth, friend or family. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.