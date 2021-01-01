R+Co Cool Wind Ph Perfect Air Dry Cr me

WHAT IT IS A pH perfect formula helps to tame and help hair achieve gorgeous styles without the effort of blowdrying and styling. This unique, perfectly balanced cream hydrates, controls, tames, and softens hair to ease the styling process, so that hair looks beautiful all day long. Non-comedogenic. Paraben-free. 5 oz. Made in USA. WHO IT'S FOR Good For: Anyone looking to tame frizz and style without blow dryers. HOW TO USE IT Work through towel-dried hair and style as desired. Then air dry. INGREDIENTS Key Ingredients: pH Balancing Melon + Apricot Extracts, fills in hair with moisture Mango Butter, provides softness to the touch Coconut Water, deeply hydrates hair. Cosmetics - Haircare > R+co > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. R+Co.