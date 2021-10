Cool Yin Yang Dog T-Shirt - Cute Labrador Tee - White Ink Enjoy this awesome cute Ying Yang Dog TShirt. Great gift and present for any dog lover. If you love dogs, this fancy urban streetwear style illustrated animal tee is perfect for you! Amazing gift for Christmas, New Year, Birthday, Black Friday, or any day! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.