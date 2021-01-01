Neutrogena CoolDry Sport Sunscreen Stick with Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ UVA/UVB Protection, Sweat- & Water-Resistant Sunscreen Stick for Face & Body, Oil- & PABA-Free Formula, 1.5 oz (Pack of 3)

1.5-ounce of Neutrogena CoolDry Sport Sunscreen Stick with Broad Spectrum SPF 50 for superior sun protection for active families The convenient hands-free, no-mess application of this stick sunscreen allows for easy wear and features Micromesh technology that creates a breathable barrier allowing sweat to pass through and evaporate Inspired by athletes, our sport sunscreen stick is designed for active lifestyles and is made with unique Helioplex formula to protect from skin-aging UVA rays and skin-burning UVB sun rays Designed for active lifestyles, this non-comedogenic sport sunscreen feels comfortable on skin and is sweat- and water-resistant for 80 minutes Help protect your skin with the oil- & PABA-free formula of this cool sport sunscreen that is specially formulated for active lifestyles. From a #1 trusted suncare brand by dermatologists