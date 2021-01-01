Cremo Cooling Shave Cream - 6 fl oz

Crisp and refreshing, our Cooling Shave Cream contains a lively blend of peppermint, menthol and tea tree oil to leave your skin cool and invigorated. Cremo is an exceptional shave cream. Why? Many shave "creams" and gels are foamy formulas full of air - not the best lubricant. Cremo requires one unusually thin, foam-free layer. It's concentrated against your skin, not in a cloud that gets scraped down the drain. Cremo contains unique molecules that be impossibly slick when mixed with water, so your blade can glide effortlessly over skin. You'll enjoy a clean, comfortable shave and astonishingly smooth skin while fighting nicks, razor burn and irritation. How to use: This Cream is unique: please read! Rub skin with hot water for 30 seconds (in shower works best or use a hot towel). Cremo Shave Cream is highly concentrated and water activated. So, lightly coat skin with an almond-sized squeeze and let plenty of water mix with it. Less is often best. Shave. Add water as needed to make and keep it slippery, effective and easy to rinse from razor. Massage back into skin you want to re-shave.