Coos Bay Oregon Blossom Vintage Rose Flower Floral Tote Bag

Rose Vintage Floral Bouquet Illustration, beautiful blossoms for flower lovers & gardeners, Oregonian residents. Pretty nature appreciation Great on a birthday or valentine's day for someone who loves roses. Ideal for romantic spring and summer for every florist & green thumb in Coos Bay, Oregon. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.