CooSpo Heart Rate Monitor Chest Strap Bluetooth 4.0 ANT+ Waterproof HR Sensor for Wahoo Peloton Zwift Polar DDP Yoga Map My Ride Garmin Sports Watches

TRACK REAL TIME HERAT RATE - CooSpo ANT+ heart rate monitor helps you track and capture real time heart rate. BLUETOOTH & ANT+ PAIRING - Allows you to connect to bike computers gym machines phones and smart-watches to allow you to track your training even if you exercise in a variety of different ways. SOFT & COMFORT - The soft textile chest strap seamlessly adapts to your body shape bringing full freedom of movement to your training. Available in a selection of colours make sure you have extras for replacing. B0895Q2ST7 BROAD COMPATIBILITYï¼ The heart rate monitor works with smartphones tablets GPS watches and bike computersalso work with mainstream applications such as: Zwift Heart Graph Wahoo Fitness Endomondo Adidas run Peloton and many more. TIPS FOR USING:1:Moisten the plastic electrode areas of the chest strap before use 2:Connect the device in App not in phone setting3: After each useremove the transmitter in time.