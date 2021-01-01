Copycat Recipes: Updated, Delicious, Quick, Healthy, and Easy to Follow Copycat Cookbook For Making Your Favorite Restaurant and Most Popular Dishes A

A clear and easy to follow guide to let you prepare the Most Famous, Delicious and Tasty Restaurant Dishes at Home. Steakhouses, Chipotle, Fast Food, Cracker Barrel and much moreAre you looking forward to replicating your favorite restaurant dishes at home? Would you like to save time and money? Then keep reading...Here's the deal. It's the end of a really busy week, you'd like to go to your favorite restaurant and enjoy your beloved dishes, when you realize it's too late to call and make a reservation. Not to speak about the possibility to simply go there hoping in a stroke of luck. You should wait in line for what seems like an eternity and, by now in a bad mood, be aware of paying for food that you know is way overpriced. You want to celebrate a special date and leave your partner dumbfounded with the best dinner ever had in your favorite restaurant, but it's the end of the month and you're without a penny. Sound familiar?If it does, then this book is your answer.Thanks to Copycat Recipes you don't have to organize your life weeks in advance anymore, to wait in line or to spend money on expensive food, as you will be able to enjoy the amazing taste of your beloved restaurant dishes and the satisfaction of recreating them in your kitchen. Outback Steakhouse, Starbucks, Chipotle, or Applebee's won't have secrets anymore for you!The main objective of this Copycat book is to bring you kitchen-tested recipes that taste just like the ones in your favorite restaurants. Inside, you will discover some of your favorite recipes from well-known restaurants from all over America. Have a look to some of the recipes you will find inside copycat recipe cookbook:Pei Wei's Spicy ChickenPanda Express's Orange ChickenOlive GardenApplebee'sCheesecake FactoryChipotleStarbucksIHOPChili'sRed LobsterTGI Friday'sCracker BarrelMcDonaldsCarrabba'sP.F. ChangOutback SteakhouseAnd much more!﻿ So, what are you waiting for!?Scroll back up and click the BUY NOW button at the top right side of this page for an immediate download!