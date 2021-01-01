From indie lee

Indie Lee CoQ-10 Toner (1 fl. oz.)

$10.00
In stock
Buy at dermstore

Description

Indie Lee's CoQ-10 Toner removes impurities and residue left over from cleansing while balancing levels. Formulated with a soothing blend of aloe, chamomile and cucumber extracts, this alcohol-free formula refreshes skin, as hyaluronic acid plumps and brightens your complexion with lightweight moisture. Coenzyme Q10 diminishes the appearance of fine lines while neutralizing free radicals.Key Ingredients:Aloe, Chamomile, and Cucumber Extracts: soothe and hydrate the skinHyaluronic Acid: plumps and enhances clarityCoenzyme Q10: minimizes the signs of aging and shields against free radicalsKey Benefits:Refreshes, tones and brightensBalances levelsPromotes a youthful appearanceTravel-friendly size

