Indie Lee CoQ-10 Toner (1 fl. oz.)

Indie Lee's CoQ-10 Toner removes impurities and residue left over from cleansing while balancing levels. Formulated with a soothing blend of aloe, chamomile and cucumber extracts, this alcohol-free formula refreshes skin, as hyaluronic acid plumps and brightens your complexion with lightweight moisture. Coenzyme Q10 diminishes the appearance of fine lines while neutralizing free radicals.Key Ingredients:Aloe, Chamomile, and Cucumber Extracts: soothe and hydrate the skinHyaluronic Acid: plumps and enhances clarityCoenzyme Q10: minimizes the signs of aging and shields against free radicalsKey Benefits:Refreshes, tones and brightensBalances levelsPromotes a youthful appearanceTravel-friendly size