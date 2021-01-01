DHC CoQ10 Eye Cream (25g)

Refresh and brighten eyes with the DHC CoQ10 Eye Cream, designed to hydrate and moisturize the surrounding skin area for a suppler eye look. Formulated with radical-fighting Coenzyme Q10 to replace the skin’s diminishing natural levels through maturity, this clarifying blend sufficiently encourages elasticity, consequently reducing the effect of crow’s feet and sagging.Mixed with added Olive Oil and emollient Shea Butter, the calming properties target intense relaxation, allowing the skin to feel nourished and revived with long, lasting effects. C.R