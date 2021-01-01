DHC CoQ10 Washing Cream 2.8oz

DHC CoQ10 Washing Cream is a hydrating creamy face cleanser infused with antioxidant-rich coenzyme Q10 for superior antioxidant protection against premature aging. Its luxurious, high-volume lather leaves skin feeling soft and free from impurities. Organic olive oil and squalane moisturize dry skin and protect skin’s natural moisture barrier. In the Japanese beauty culture, few antioxidants are considered as powerful as Coenzyme Q10 in promoting skin’s integrity and youthful appearance. This powerhouse ingredient fights free radical damage that can accelerate signs of aging. This cleanser is a great second step of the Japanese double cleanse regimen (after oil-based cleanser). Natural chamomile scent. Ideal for all skin types.