Kiki de Montparnasse Coquette Thong in White. - size L (also in S) Kiki de Montparnasse Coquette Thong in White. - size L (also in S) Self: 45% viscose 33% polyamide 22% cottonContrast Fabric: 90% silk 10% lycra. Dry clean only. Sheer lace detail throughout. Item not sold as a set. Made in USA. KIDE-WI4. PN241. Kiki De Montparnasse is a New York-based fashion and lifestyle brand crafted and designed to be worn in and beyond the bedroom. Beautifully crafted using the highest quality of materials, Kiki De Montparnasse Pleasure Products bridge the gap between style and sexual being. Play Provocatively.