Jimmy Choo Cora Boot in Neutral Suede upper with rubber sole. Made in Italy. Shaft measures approx 150mm/ 6 inches in height. Approx 25mm/ 1 inch platform. Approx 40mm/ 1.5 inch heel. Lace-up front. Concealed side zipper closure. Strap detail with embellished buckle accent. JIMM-WZ302. CORA FLAT/CRYSTAL UCB. About the designer: Jimmy Choo encompasses a complete luxury accessories brand. Women’s shoes remain the core of the product offer, alongside handbags, small leather goods, scarves, sunglasses, eyewear, belts, fragrance and men’s shoes. CEO Hannah Colman and Creative Director Sandra Choi together share a vision to create one of the world’s most treasured luxury brands.