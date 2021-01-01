Silpada 'Coral Bar' Drop Earrings in Sterling Silver

Designed by artisan Marcia Moran from Erechim, Brazil. Her inspirations come from Brazilian fashion and California shore living. Oceanic shapes take on a modern feel with familiar forms molded from polished sterling silver. Summer never has to end when you have your own piece of the beach. Coral-inspired shapes form these elegant bar drop earrings, crafted from stunning sterling silver. Earrings measure 2 7/8 by 5/16 inches and feature posts with friction-backs. Pieces come with ".925" sterling silver quality stamps as symbols of guaranteed product quality.