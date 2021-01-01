Silpada 'Coral Crest' Ring in Sterling Silver

Designed by artisan Marcia Moran from Erechim Brazil. Her inspirations come from Brazilian fashion and California shore living. Oceanic shapes take on a modern feel with familiar forms molded from polished sterling silver. Summer never has to end when you have your own piece of the beach. This coral-inspired shape forms an elegant ring, crafted from stunning sterling silver. Ring face measures 1 1/2 by 7/8 inches. Piece come with ".925" sterling silver quality stamps as symbols of guaranteed product quality.