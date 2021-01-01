Song of Style Coraline Pant in Beige. - size XXS (also in L, M, S, XL) Song of Style Coraline Pant in Beige. - size XXS (also in L, M, S, XL) Self: 100% linenLining & Contrast Fabric: 100% cotton. Made in China. Machine wash. Zip fly with button closure. Side slant pockets. Back flap pockets. Pleated detail. 17 at the knee narrows to 15 at the leg opening. SOSR-WP60. SOSP106 U21. The Song of Style girl is understated yet elevated. She's not consumed by trends, but instead focuses on timeless pieces. She is energetic, artsy, bold, and colorful... just like founder Aimee Song. An influential fashion and lifestyle blogger, Aimee's passion for art, photography, and architecture inspire the SOS collection's signature looks: puffy-sleeved dresses, retro tailoring, and offbeat color combinations and textures. It infuses even the simplest basics with playful details and hints of glamour. In essence, Song of Style encourages individuality and all the fun ways to express it.