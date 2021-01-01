Petzl Corax LT Climbing Harness, Small, Blue

SPECS: Waist Belt: 65-71 cm Leg Loops: 48-53 cm Weight: 345 g DESIGN & DETAILS: High-durability exterior fabric adds extra resistance to abrasion Highly durable tie-in points with polyester reinforcement Steel doubleback buckle is easily adjustable Perfect pressure distribution across waistbelt & leg loops Elasticized leg loop straps & flexible connection straps for maximum mobility Two rigid & angled front gear loops for easy clipping and unclipping Two flexible rear gear loops for use while wearing a backpack Rear accessory loop for chalk bag, shoes, and other gear Capable of racking ice screws, tools, & hammers Constructed from high-modulus polyester webbing & closed cell foam CE EN 12277 type C, UIAA certified