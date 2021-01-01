Cord Organizer Earbud Holders Earbud Case Earphone Earbud Headphone Organizer Cord Winder Earphone Wrap Winder Leather Headset Organizer Black.

EARBUD ORGANIZER: Earbud organizer, Headphone cord wrap can help you easy to organized the all earbud cable. AWESOME DESIGN: Prime quality leather material for, upscale, durable use, the earbud organizer has a unique physique perfect for keeping unruly ear buds and headsets in order. EASY TO USE: Quickly roll cord on hand and put it in wrap organizer then buckle the button. Releases earbuds instantly and tangle-free with a single pull SIZED: 6 x 3 x 1 inches and weighs just 0.7 ounces. Black & Brown, set of 2. Please note that this product DO NOT include Earbud, Earphone, Headphones! Just only 2 piece cord organizer MADE BY: Please confirm the brand is. We have been creating innovative, solution-based products with quality, performance and value for over 10 years.