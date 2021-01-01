Cordless Pocket Fascia Massage Guns 5 Gears USB Rechargeable 2000mAh Full Body Massager-Silver

Note: This massage guns can only perform simple massage and relieve tight muscles. Pls make sure you do not mind before you bid. Specification: Item Name: Massage Guns5 Gear Adjustable: YesColor(Optional): Black, Pink, Gold, SilverPower Supply: USB RechargeableBattery Capacity: 1200mAhSize: Approx. 140x140x45mm/5.51x5.51x1.77 inchItem Weight: 196.5gFeatures:* Portable Massage Guns: Lightweight & size design, you can put it into your handbag or pocket, use it at home, office, outdoor, even in a trip, it can help you to relieve tight muscles anytime and anywhere. Great for personal use or as sweet gift for family and friends* Cordless and Rechargeable: Rechargeable Lithium-ion battery, 1200mAh capacity. Comes with a USB cable. (Please be sure to fully charge before first use and do not use the massage guns when charging)* Safety: Made of food-grade materials, safe to human body.