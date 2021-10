From Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS, this mid-rise thong that smoothes and tightly contours your core reflects the brand's passion for shapewear for every body. This everyday staple piece-with a supportive yet silky construction-enhances your body's natural shape and comes in nine different shades to complement your skintone. 79% nylon, 21% spandex Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Lingerie