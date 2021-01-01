Give those knotty muscles a rest with the TriggerPoint CORE Foam Roller - 36. Made form solid EVA foam. This foam roller uses one's own body weight to apply direct pressure to knots for muscle relief and increased blood flow. The revolutionary tool is based on a grid system of varying widths and densities. Intensity levels are in your control by repositioning the Grid. The Matrix of 3-D Distrodensity Zones allows for blood and oxygen to channel through and create elasticity in the muscle to deliver a precision massage associated with Self-Myofascial Release Therapy. Sturdy EVA foam will not break down with normal day-to-day use. Length: 36 in. Diameter: 5 in. Made in the USA.