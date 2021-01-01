Victor Glemaud Core Pull On Skirt in Orange. - size S (also in XS) Victor Glemaud Core Pull On Skirt in Orange. - size S (also in XS) 100% wool. Dry clean only. Elastic waistband. Textured fabric. Item not sold as a set. Skirt measures approx 28 in length. Imported. VAUR-WQ3. SP21-1070. Haitian-American designer Victor Glemaud launched his eponymous leisurewear collection of statement knitwear in 2006, designed for all people, genders, races, sizes, and personalities, marrying comfort and style. Glemaud's slashed sweaters and curve-hugging dresses have been worn by celebrities and influencers around the world and garnered press features and accolades from renowned magazines. The line is proud to challenge the traditional norms of fashion with a focus on promoting diversity and body inclusivity in the industry.