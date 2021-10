Signature lines made for the sun and surf. Built on hoodie lines for extra sun protection, the Billabong Surfdaze Long Sleeve Rashguard for women adds a center front zipper and hooded design to the essential swim top. Offering UPF 50 sun protection, the women's rashguard combines durable and comfortable flatlock stitched seams and premium silk touch fabric made from recycled materials. The women's long sleeve rashguard stands out with prints at the chest and sleeves.