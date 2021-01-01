superdown Corella Mini Dress in Pink. - size XS (also in L, M, S) superdown Corella Mini Dress in Pink. - size XS (also in L, M, S) 100% poly. Made in China. Hand wash. Unlined. Hidden back zipper closure. One shoulder styling with ruched bust and waist. Open back with asymmetric strap accentCrush velvet fabric. SPDW-WD1697. SDD2952 F20. superdown is a contemporary label offering on-demand, on-trend, on-social apparel. Always on the pulse of the latest styles, superdown is the go-to for aspiring, trendy, fashion-loving babes who are #superdown for anything.