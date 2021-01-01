Corgi Mama Mom Mummy Mum Mommy Mother's Day Mother Dog Lover Premium T-Shirt

Whether in the dog school, on a walk or on the dog park, with this dog motif you will definitely stand out. Show how much you love your dog and this dog breed with this design. Great gift for dog owners, dog lovers, masters and / or breeders. Perfect dog gift idea saying motif for dog school for mistress and master. Show how much you love your dog and this dog breed with this design This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.