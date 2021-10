Corgicorn, Corgi Unicorn, Space, Galaxy, Rainbow. Great for your son, daughter, brother, sister. Corgicorn Corgi Unicorn, Space, Galaxy, Great for men, women, moms, dads, girlfriend, boyfriend, husband, wife who love Dogs. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.