MAJORELLE Corie Top In White in Ivory. - size XL (also in S) MAJORELLE Corie Top In White in Ivory. - size XL (also in S) Self: 49% rayon 42% poly 6% nylon 3% elastaneLining: 100% rayon. Hand wash cold. Hidden side zipper closure. Underwire cups. Ruffle hem. Imported. MALR-WS437. MJS369 F19. Named after the Jardin du Majorelle located in Marrakech, Majorelle borrows its namesake label from a garden that was a 40-year old labor of love by artist Jacque Majorelle. Former head designer and creative director of Style Stalker and The Jetset Diaries, Rachel Zeilic offers up a romantic escape driven by a sense of wanderlust and effortless appeal. Based in Los Angeles, the label is wistful and romantic, while still remaining sexy and modern perfectly blending elegant dressing for the luxe-bohemian dreamer who loves to travel the world.